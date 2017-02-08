Armed suspect sought for robbing Collier delivery driver

EAST NAPLES, Fla. Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a Papa John’s at 1249 Airport Pulling Road Monday in reference to a robbery that took place Sunday night at 306 Fillmore Street.

A delivery driver told deputies he was delivering food to Fillmore Street around 11:30 p.m. when a man suddenly approached him with a gun, according to an incident report.

The man then ordered the driver to get on the ground while demanding money, which the driver complied. He searched the driver’s pockets and stole some pizza and wings, deputies said.

The suspect then fled toward the mobile homes.

The driver returned to his vehicle and completed the rest of his orders before returning to Papa John’s to contact authorities, leaving a 45-minute gap between the robbery and the 911 call.

This incident marks the second time a delivery driver has been robbed in less than a week.

The first burglary occurred Wednesday at the Windsong Apartments complex in North Naples when a Chinese food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint for $49 worth of food, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-774-4434.