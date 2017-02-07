SWFL Bikers to ride for charitable cause

NAPLES, Fla. Motorcycle enthusiasts across Southwest Florida can ride for a good cause this weekend at the Bikes for Tykes Poker Run.

The event helps rebuild bicycles for children in Collier County, as well as providing awareness for motorcycle and bicycle safety.

Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cracklin’ Jacks on 2560 39th St. SW. Following registration, the ride will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission costs $15 for riders and $10 for passengers.

WINK News Reporter John Trierweiler attempted to take part in a tricycle race:

Reporter: John Trierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

