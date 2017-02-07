Suspect leads Collier deputies on high-speed chase

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. A man was arrested Tuesday after a high-speed car chase, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase ended when an 18-wheel semi-trailer truck wedged the man’s white Mustang convertible into a guardrail at Immokalee Road and Oakes Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect got out of the car and ran, but deputies quickly tracked him down.

The truck driver pushed the Mustang into the guardrail on purpose but will not face charges, according to deputies.

The pursuit began after deputies responded at 1:40 p.m. to a report of battery at a home on 10th Avenue Northeast. The suspect had robbed and battered the homeowner and left the scene, deputies said.

Around the same time, the sheriff’s office heard about a reckless driver in a car that matched the description of the suspect’s Mustang. Deputies spotted the Mustang at the intersection of Weber and White boulevards.

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop and the driver briefly pulled over before speeding away, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy’s cruiser sustained minor damage when another driver cut him off during the chase.