Publix no longer offering free slice of deli meat

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s the end of an era.

Publix announced that they will no longer be handing out free slices of deli meat at their deli counter for customers to sample, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“We are piloting a change in a few dozen delis in Central and Southwest Florida to create a more natural exchange between our deli clerks and our customers,” said Brian West, media relations manager at Publix.

However, West did confirm that there is a way around this new rule for those who are desperate for a taste of that turkey.

“If the customer would like a free sample, they just need to ask the associate. In fact, customers can always ask for a sample of any item we have. That’s one of the best ways to introduce our customers to new things,” West told the Times.