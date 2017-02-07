Missing Lee County mom, baby found in Jacksonville

FORT MYERS, Fla. A teen mom and her baby who went missing from a Lee County foster home in July have been found in Jacksonville, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Alexis Brice, 17, left the Our Mother’s Home facility on Carrier Road with her 1-year-old daughter, Miracle, on July 19, according to Crime Stoppers.

Their current condition is unclear.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office solicited help from the public to try to find their in December, five months after their disappearance. They didn’t say why they hesitated so long to do so.

Brice left the home late at night, against the facility’s rules, and didn’t return, according to a sheriff’s office report. She told others at the home she wanted to leave with her boyfriend, but it’s unclear if she was in his company when she took off.

No further information is immediately available.