Lee County OKs funding for traffic light project

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. As many people flock to Southwest Florida to escape the cold, the roads grow increasingly busier.

So, Lee County crews have moved into Phase Two of a project to combat gridlock called the “Advanced Traffic Management System.” County commissioners on Tuesday accepted a $9.2 million federal grant to fund the latest part of a project to synchronize traffic lights.

Phase One of the project was completed last year when the county finished work on the northbound and southbound traffic lights on U.S. 41. Now, lights affecting traffic headed eastbound and westbound along routes that connect with U.S. 41 will get the same treatment.

“We have 430 intersections with traffic lights in Lee County, and by the time this project is done, 90 percent of them will be connected back to a control center where we can watch the cars sitting in the turn signals and adjust accordingly,” said county commissioner Brian Hamman.

Phase Two is estimated to take two to three years to complete. Other intersections receiving upgrades include those along Palm Beach Boulevard, Cape Coral Parkway and Bonita Beach Road.