CROW helps baby otter search for new home

SANIBEL, Fla. An orphaned baby otter found in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday is now finding hope at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation for Wildlife.

The six-week-old North American River otter is in need of a foster mother after she was rejected by her own mother, Dr. Spencer Kehoe said.

After an initial checkup, X-rays and an ultrasound, wildlife specialists are having her interact with other otters.

“They’re very social and she would still be with her siblings in the wild, so that’s why we want to her socializing, they can imprint really easily so we want to get her socializing with other otters,” Kehoe said.

Veterinarians estimate they’ll keep the otter for at least a few months.