Corrections recruit arrested after 1 week on job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) A Jacksonville corrections officer who had just started work last week has been arrested and fired after authorities say he led them on a chase.

Citing an arrest report, news outlets say 19-year-old Joshua Vergara refused to stop Saturday afternoon for an officer who was trying to pull him over for speeding.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey says the pursuing officer broke off the chase because of traffic, but was later flagged down by a driver who said he’d been involved in a hit-and-run crash with a car matching the description of Vergara’s car.

A short time later, nearby residents alerted authorities that Vergara was hiding in some bushes. Deputies arrested Vergara and charged him with fleeing police, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was fired Monday.