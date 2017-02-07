Charlotte County to start dredging Manasota Key beaches

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. Relief is on the way for Charlotte County’s shrinking shoreline.

The county will soon begin the Stump Pass Dredging Project, a initiative to replenish the sand eroded by tropical storms Hermine and Colin.

Dredging crews will widen the pass and pipe sand along the shoreline of Stump Pass Beach State Park.

Chadwick Park, which is across from Englewood Beach, has been shut down to be used as a staging area.

The project will cost nearly $5 million and dredging will go on from March 1 to May 1.