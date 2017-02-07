Baby’s death shakes Pine Manor community

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. At least 30 people gathered outside a Pine Manor duplex Monday night as word spread that a baby had died inside, a nearby resident said.

Alexander Joshua Laureano, just 4 months old, was found dead at 5456 Tenth Ave., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Word of the infant’s passing shook a neighborhood that’s become all too familiar with death and frightening encounters over the years.

“Everybody was crying, whether they where a family member or just involved,” Pine Manor resident Lambert Barnes said. “I too had tears. Everybody was crying. It’s not something you see everyday.”

Neighbors heard screams coming from the duplex, and a woman soon emerged.

“She came out and kept saying, ‘He’s dead, he’s dead,'” nearby resident Valerie Custodie recalled.

Barnes also saw the distraught woman.

“The lady kept saying, ‘What did I do? What did I do?'” he said.

Custodie saw Alexander being taken out of the home and called 911. The baby was rushed to a hospital when it appeared there was a chance it might be saved. But those hopes were soon dashed.

“It’s sad when anybody passes, especially a baby,” Custodie said. “It didn’t even have enough time to grow up.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, though the sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play. Crime scene tape was taken down shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday from around the house, but the sheriff’s office investigation continues.

The Department of Children and Families is also looking into the death. DCF indicated it had prior contact with Alexander, though the nature of that involvement is unclear.

Plenty of questions remain, but the immediate takeaway is the need for enhanced vigilance, according to Barnes.

“I just hope that people just take better care of their children and what they’re doing with their children,” he said. “Just be attentive at all times.”