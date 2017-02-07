Apple iPhone about to turn 10

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CONSUMER REPORTS) It’s been nearly 10 years since Apple introduced the original iPhone, with public sales beginning in June 2007.

But with over a billion phones sold and more than two million apps, it’s hard to believe the iPhone wasn’t the first smartphone on the market. There were already phones out from Palm, BlackBerry and others.

But the iPhone was a revolutionary shift, according to Glenn Derene of Consumer Reports.

“The iPhone really kind of brought it all together into a more consumer friendly device. It had a touch screen, you could reconfigure the screen with anything, you could upgrade the phone as necessary. People now had instant access to the internet in their pocket at all times,” she said.

Its introduction eliminated the need to carry gadgets, like a camera, GPS or music player, because the iPhone does it all.

Despite its success, Apple has faced competition from the outside as well as internal struggles over the years.

“The iPhone 4 had ‘Antennagate,’ where it was dropping calls if you touched it in the wrong place. Also on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, there were concerns about the device getting so thin that it could bend, and we investigated that in our labs as well,” Derene said.

But Consumer Reports proved the phones weren’t as bendable as people believed.

Apple’s iPhone 8 is expected to be released this fall with rumored features including an edge-to-edge display, meaning no visible frame, as well as wireless charging.