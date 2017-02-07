Adventuresome dachshund, 18, checks items off bucket list

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Dogs are supposed to start slowing down long before they turn 18, but don’t tell that to one long-haired red dachshund from south Fort Myers.

Just this year, Morgan has flown on an airplane, done beach yoga, visited a crime lab and ridden in fire trucks. And that’s just the start of it.

Kate Reidy, Morgan’s foster mom, created a bucket list for him after adopting him through Senior Paws Sanctuary, an animal rescue mission she works for that helps older dogs find homes. He affects a laid-back demeanor in spite of his hectic schedule, Reidy said.

“Morgan is super chill,” she said. “He’s very easygoing. I like to think he enjoys all the adventures he’s been on.”

Morgan’s latest adventure — and the latest item to be crossed off the bucket list — took place Tuesday as he rode with the top down in a Volkswagen convertible.

“It was super fun to see him with his ears blowing in the wind,” Reidy said.

Another bucket list item was to meet and have his picture taken with a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently provided that and more, letting him hang out with a deputy, giving him a bag full of gifts that included doughnut-shaped dog cookies and a frisbee, and swearing him in an honorary junior deputy.

The sheriff’s office sent out a collage of photos from Morgan’s visit:

Morgan wound up in the animal rescue after his previous owner died. That left him without a home and without a recipient for the excess of affection he enjoys showing those around him.

“If you have a bad day, you come home and he greets you at the door with his tail wagging,” Reidy said. “He shows you so much love.”

Reidy is inviting the public to show some love to Morgan in return. You can contact her with bucket list ideas through their Facebook page, Making Memories with Morgan.

Morgan will celebrate his 19th birthday from 1-4 p.m. March 17 at Veterans Park on 171 Homestead Road S. in Lehigh Acres. If you can’t make it, you can send Morgan a card at this address:

Morgan

1413 Caywood Circle South

Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Reidy asks that you include a $1 bill in the card to help other animals at Senior Paws Sanctuary.

