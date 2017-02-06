Suspect being sought after 3 fatally shot in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) Authorities are searching for a gunman after three people were found dead in Jupiter.

Police tell local news outlets the shooting happened late Sunday in the Indian River Estates neighborhood. Investigators haven’t released the names of the victims or a motive for the shooting.

Officers went to the area after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Immediately after the shooting, residents of the neighborhood in northern Palm Beach County were asked to stay inside with their doors locked. Later police said the shooter is believed to have left the area and residents were told they could leave their homes.

