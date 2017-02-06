Simple phrase key to cutting prescription drug costs

FORT MYERS, Fla. “Can I get a better price?”

Patients who ask those six simple words of their pharmacists can spare themselves from surging prescription drug prices, according to Consumer Reports experts.

Generic drug manufacturers don’t set suggested retail prices, so costs can vary wildly. The New England Journal of Medicine documented a case of doxycycline hyclate, a common antibiotic, surging from 6.3 cents to $3.36 a pill.

Perhaps the most famous example involves daraprim, which jumped from $13.50 to $750 per pill on the decision of Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, who became a lightning rod for price-gouging accusations.

The issue has surfaced in Southwest Florida, where Englewood resident John Munn was faced with an approximately 500 percent increase for fluocinonide, a scalp cream he uses to treat itchy skin.

Munn doesn’t have insurance, and the cream is the only drug he uses. Each 60-milliliter supply lasts a while, so he hadn’t had the prescription filled in three years. When he went to the pharmacy at a Wal-Mart recently, the bill left him flabbergasted.

“I said … oh … that can’t be right. I think you’ve looked up the wrong thing,” Munn said. “Can you check that?”

But the pharmacist was right. The cream had gone from between $22 and $23 dollars to $129.

A lack of competing drugs that treat the same condition is at the root of the problem.

“The more competition there is… generally prices do come down,” said Lisa Gill, a Consumer Reports deputy content editor.

Munn also realized the price at Wal-Mart was higher than at other pharmacies.

“Your claim to fame is the low-cost leader, and yet you’re the highest price by another 20 or 30 or 40 percent,” Munn said.

The Wal-Mart pharmacist came up with a partial solution and offered a manufacturer’s coupon that knocked the cost down to $26.

It was Munn’s willingness to shop around and speak up that made the difference, Gill said.

She recommends visiting websites like BlinkHealth.com or GoodRx.com if traditional pharmacies don’t offer an amenable price.

Still, the idea that patients who don’t know they have to fight or don’t have the time to scrounge for bargains leaves Munn with a sour feeling.

“In big pharma, the sky’s the limit. We can charge whatever we please,” Munn said.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte

Writer: Chuck Myron

