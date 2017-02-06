Newborn thrown from vehicle in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI (AP) Police say a 22-day-old baby is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle during a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

Investigators tell local news outlets that a driver in a white van ran a red light early Saturday and crashed into a vehicle the baby was riding in. Authorities say the mother had taken the child out of the car seat before the crash. The impact caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.

The child was taken to a Miami hospital, along with his mother. She was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford Econoline cargo van fled the scene. They say the van likely has extensive front-end damage.