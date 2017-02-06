Helpful hints when buying a mattress

Consumer Reports simulated 8 to 10 years of use to see how well a mattress will hold up.

It turns out that thousands are not needed for a good mattress.

Online mattress companies like Casper, Lull and Tuft & Needle are offering performance as well as very competitive pricing.

Nervous about buying online? A recent Consumer Reports survey found the highest satisfaction scores went to two online mattress brands – Tuft and Needle and Casper.

And The 950-dollar Casper mattress just earned top ratings in Consumer Reports tests of memory foam mattresses.

Consumer Reports says be sure to check the trial period and return policy before you buy online.

If you want the traditional in-store experience Consumer Reports says it’s still the best way to try before you buy.

Consumer Reports says whether you’re online or in store, haggle! In stores, start by asking for 50 percent off the list price and take it from there. Other ways to save – Ask for a price guarantee so if the mattress goes on sale within 30 days you can get a refund for the difference. And checking about free delivery and haul-away service can also save you some money.

