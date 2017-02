FGCU to meet, narrow list for new president

FORT MYERS, Fla. Nearly 100 presidential candidates will be discussed Monday as the Florida Gulf Coast University tries to narrow their list.

A replacement for President Wilson G. Bradshaw, Ph.D. is expected by late March. Bradshaw will retire in June.

The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in room 213 of the Cohen Center on 10501 FGCU Blvd. S.