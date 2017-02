Confusion surrounds new Florida medical marijuana rules

NAPLES, Fla. As two more Southwest Florida communities — Collier County and Marco Island — consider moratoriums on medical marijuana dispensaries, misconceptions about how people can legally access the drug persist.

The Florida Department of Health will gather public input on the implementation of Amendment 2 during public workshops. Click here to find out when they’re scheduled.

Reporter: Nicole Papageorge

