1 injured in morning I-75 crash in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. One person was injured in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 123, according to a source.

The victim was taken to the hospital via LeeFlight, according to a source, but the severity of the victim’s injuries is not known.

The crash created a complete roadblock just before 12 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said, but the roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is not known.

No further information is immediately available.