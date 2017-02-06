1 dead in crash near Perkins in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. The driver of a car that crashed into a utility pole in the parking lot of a Perkins Restaurant on 2700 Lee Blvd. has died, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno said.

The wreck blocked westbound traffic on Lee Boulevard for about an hour before the road reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The pole appeared to have split in half and was knocked over. Power was knocked out for three customers, the Lee County Electric Cooperative said.

The car also hit a parked car, witnesses said.

A young boy was in the car, but he is OK, according to witnesses.