Patriots erase 21-point deficit, win Super Bowl in OT

HOUSTON The New England Patriots came back from down 21-0 to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first-ever Super Bowl to go to overtime.

The win gives the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl victory in franchise history, all of them with coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. No other coach or quarterback has won that many.

The Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan, the league’s MVP, appeared well on their way to their first Super Bowl title as they scored the game’s first three touchdowns before the Patriots added a field goal shortly before halftime. But a furious rally brought the Patriots back.

Patriots running back James White scored a 1-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in regulation. Brady then passed to Danny Amendola for the game-tying 2-point conversion. It was White’s turn again in OT, as he scored the game-winning touchdown from 2 yards out on the first possession of the extra period.

While his most memorable plays came on the ground, White was the game’s leading receiver, hauling in 14 catches for 110 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown pass. Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a Cypress Lake High School graduate, finished with three solo tackles and four total.