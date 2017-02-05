3 displaced following North Fort Myers house fire

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people are displaced following a fire Saturday night at residence on Crescent Lake Drive, the North Fort Myers Fire Control and Rescue Service District said.

The flames began around 11:30 p.m., and crews worked to extinguish the blaze. One person was home at the time of the fire, but was able to escape uninjured, according to North Fort Myers fire officials.

The majority of the damage was to the carport and attic, fire officials said.

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the blaze.

No further information was immediately available.