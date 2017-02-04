Assault suspect tased after attacking Collier deputies

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. An assault suspect was tased by deputies after he allegedly tried to attack them, the Collier Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Karen Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect had approached the home and attempted to get inside, deputies said.

When the homeowner confronted him, the suspect put him in a headlock. The homeowner’s wife immediately called authorities.

When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, he became combative and they were forced to deploy their taser, according to deputies.

Neighbors said they’ve seen the suspect before.

After refusing medical treatment, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.