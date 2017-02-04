Victim identified in deadly Lee County crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person died and another suffered critical injuries Saturday evening at the intersection of Joel Boulevard and 12th Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m.

The driver, Nelson Oneill Portalatin, 22, of Lehigh Acres, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital via Lee County Med Flight.

A 2001 Honda Accord hit a tree when Portalatin attempted to avoid passing bicyclists while traveling southbound on Joel Boulevard, the FHP said. After veering left, there was slow moving traffic, so he steered back right, but over corrected the vehicle.

The wreck shut down Joel Boulevard in both directions, the FHP said, but the road has since reopened.

This is the second fatal crash that took place in Lehigh Acres within the last several hours.

An investigation is underway to determine if alcohol was involved in this crash. Charges are pending, according to the FHP.