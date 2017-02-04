Victim identified in deadly Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person died in a crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Seventh Street West and Gunnery Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m.

Fredy Guevara Flores, 54, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was killed in the crash, while the driver of the Dodge Charger sustained minor injuries, according to the FHP.

Flores was driving a Toyota Corolla, and was stopped at Seventh Street West. He proceeded to make a turn onto Gunnery Road, and entered the path of the Dodge Charger, according to the FHP. Following the collision, the Toyota Corolla traveled off the road.

A possible medical condition may have led the driver of the Corolla to collide with the charger, Lt. Greg Bueno said.

Gunnery Road was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

Charges are pending a further investigation.