Video contradicts deputy’s version of physical encounter

NAPLES, Fla. Deputy pulls motorist over.

Motorist and deputy get into a physical altercation.

Motorist is charged with assaulting deputy.

Charges are dropped against motorist – for the second time.

Recently released video of a traffic stop involving Collier County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kasey Wingo and Robert Dale Harris – taken from inside Harris’ vehicle – showed a confrontation different from what Wingo told supervisors.

“Prosecutors try to back the officers,” said Lee Hollander, Harris’ defense attorney. “I mean they lean that way, obviously, and for good reason. But, sometimes [they] just can’t do it.”

Video evidence

Wingo was named in a lawsuit Harris filed against the sheriff’s office in Sept. 2016.

Deputies claimed Harris assaulted them after he was found behind a storage lot in 2014.

State prosecutors threw out the case.

The two men encountered each again in Dec. 2016 on Palm Spring Boulevard.

Wingo stopped Harris for having another vehicle’s plates on his car.

Wingo asked for Harris’ license, registration and insurance, but after Harris said he was contacting his attorney, the situation escalated quickly.

Wingo claimed Harris initiated the escalation.

“[Harris] reached through the open window with both hands and pulled the door shut…Robert leaned back in the vehicle pulling me into the vehicle with him,” he said in an official report.

But a camera inside Harris’ vehicle told a different story. Footage showed Wingo opening Harris’ door, then entering the vehicle after Harris said he was calling his attorney.

Here’s the full video (the time stamp is not accurate due to the camera settings):

“I believe the officer, in my mind, should have identified why he was stopping Robert and giving Robert an opportunity to respond,” said Dawn Drellos-Thompson, Harris’ civil attorney. “Robert did nothing to escalate that situation.”

Hollander, Harris’ criminal attorney, retrieved the video and showed it to state prosecutors.

They dismissed Harris’ charges.

“We clued them in about the [2014] case and the six month notice that you have to file prior to suing in federal court and they reviewed it in that light,” Hollander said.

Deputy charged?

Without the video, it would’ve been Wingo’s word versus Harris’, Hollander said.

“It probably would have been a whole different ballgame,” he said.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the incident due to the initial lawsuit and an intent to sue letter the department received in relation to the traffic stop altercation.

“I can tell you that we believe Sgt. Wingo’s actions were within CCSO policy and the law,” said Karie Partington, media relations manager for the sheriff’s office.

When asked if Wingo will face perjury charges for lying in an official report, the State Attorney’s Office said he was not.

“Upon review of the available evidence, we do not have a case against the law enforcement officer at this time. If something else comes to light, we will review it,” they said in a statement.

Wingo remains employed as a deputy in the East Naples patrol district.

Harris spent over a month in jail during the Christmas holiday.