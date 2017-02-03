Suspect charged in attack of WINK News reporters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of nearly running over two WINK News reporters in January has been charged, according to court documents.

Walter Crappse, 21, of Cape Coral, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Crappse had a $51,000 bond at the time of his first appearance in court.

His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Lee County Justice Center on 2000 Main St.