Naples dog set to compete in the Puppy Bowl

NAPLES, Fla. — One Southwest Florida dog will be competing against puppies from animal shelters across the country this Sunday.

Weighing 30 pounds, Dakota offers a combination of coordinated paws, initial quickness and explosive jumps, making her a top prospect for the Puppy Bowl.

While she may be one of the youngest puppies competing at six months old, her owner, Veronica Bertrand, believes she ready to compete with the big dogs.

“We’ve been running around — we just ran our first 5K. She’s been throwing the ball, catching it, getting prepared,” she said.

Dakota is the first puppy to participate from the American Humane Society in Naples. She’ll be representing “Team Fluff,” along with 38 other teammates.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner



Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews