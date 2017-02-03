Multiple vehicle crash shut down SR 82 in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning shut down State Road 82 at Parkdale Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m., according to the FHP. It involved a Semi Truck, a 2013 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Toyota 4Runner.

The Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Parkdale Boulevard approaching State Road 82, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the left side of a 2015 Toyota 4Runner, authorities said.

Following the collision, the 4Runner swerved off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver got of the Toyota Corolla got out of the car and left it unattended in the eastbound lanes of State Road 82.

The driver of the Semi Truck was unable to stop in time, and hit the Toyota Corolla, according to the FHP. Both vehicles caught fire following the secondary collision.

An investigation concluded the driver of the Toyota Corolla failed to yield the right of way, according to the FHP.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State Road 82 was closed in both directions, but reopened at 7:39 a.m.