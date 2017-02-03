1 dead, 1 injured in Thursday night Highlands Co. crash

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — One person died, and another suffered critical injuries in a crash Thursday night at the intersection of Christine Street and Washington Boulevard Northwest, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 11:30 p.m., and Loron Turner, 23, of Sebring, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

A 2004 BMW 330 hit a tree after failing to negotiate a curve while traveling southbound on Christine Street and approaching Washington Boulevard, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.