4 found guilty in massive Lee County heroin conspiracy

FORT MYERS, Fla. Four Southwest Florida men were found guilty Thursday morning of conspiracy to possess and intention to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin, the Florida U.S. Justice Department said.

Gorge Antonio Vargas, 34, of Cape Coral, Javier Martin Villar, 47, of Cape Coral, Daniel Vargas 32, of Cape Coral, and Zacharias Abab Aguedo, 36, Fort Myers each face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1.35 kilograms of heroin from their operation, which was at the time the largest amount the sheriff’s office had ever taken in, the Justice Department said. The sheriff’s office also recovered several firearms, multiple vehicles and more than $40,000 at the time of the bust.

Gorge Vargas was the mastermind behind the drug distribution scheme headquartered on Dean Street in Tice between Jan. 1, 2013 and Sept. 2, 2015, according to trial evidence.

He, Villar and Daniel Vargas sold small portions of heroin for $20 a bag and distributed them across Fort Myers, according to trial evidence. The drugs were originally shipped in from Chicago.

Aguedo operated as an associate, the Justice Department said.

Sentencing hearings are scheduled for May 15.