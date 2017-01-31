Your Health Now: The importance of Vitamin D

FORT MYERS, Fla.- Most of us know sunshine is a good source of Vitamin D. So, living in the sunshine state, you might assume you’re getting enough Vitamin D, right? Well, that’s not necessarily the case. Dr. Victoria Yorke of Lee Physician Group, stopped by the studio to talk to us about the importance of Vitamin D and how to make sure you’re getting enough.

