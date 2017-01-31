Tax Identity Theft Awareness

FORT MYERS, Fla. – This week is Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week. Tax identity theft happens when someone files a phony tax return using your personal information, like your Social Security number, to get a tax refund from the IRS. It also can happen when someone uses your Social Security number to get a job or claims your child as a dependent on a tax return. Tax identity theft has been the most common form of identity theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission for the past five years. Fortunately, Lee County saw a reduction in this crime in 2016 compared to 2015.

Beth Schell of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tells us more about tax identity theft is and how to avoid it.

Producer: Rachel Rothe