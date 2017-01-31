Tax Identity Theft Awareness
FORT MYERS, Fla. – This week is Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week. Tax identity theft happens when someone files a phony tax return using your personal information, like your Social Security number, to get a tax refund from the IRS. It also can happen when someone uses your Social Security number to get a job or claims your child as a dependent on a tax return. Tax identity theft has been the most common form of identity theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission for the past five years. Fortunately, Lee County saw a reduction in this crime in 2016 compared to 2015.
Beth Schell of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tells us more about tax identity theft is and how to avoid it.
