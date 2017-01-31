Seneca Milledge commits to North Carolina State live on WINK

Dunbar sophomore Seneca Milledge didn’t want to wait to announce his college decision. On the day before senior football players officially link themselves to college scholarships, Milledge announced that he’ll be continuing his athletic career at North Carolina State.

The 5-6, 160 pounder made the announcement live on WINK News. He says he’ll play football and run track for the Wolfpack. “Nothing is hard if you put your mind to it, all you got to do is go out and grind” said Milledge.

Milledge says the loyalty of the coaches was the main reason he picked NC State. “They were saying even if I do get hurt that I would still have my full-ride. Actually I got into some personal things with the coach and he was telling me everything will be alright. They’ll treat me like family.”

The Wolfpack recently hired Immokalee High School graduate Aaron Henry to coach the safeties. Milledge says his relationship with Henry was a big selling point.

Milledge expects to run the 100 and 200 meters while competing in the long jump in college. He doesn’t know what position he’ll play in football. This past season he played wide receiver, defensive back and was a kick returner.

North Carolina State was 7-6 this past season with close losses to Florida State and Clemson. Milledge says his commitment to the Wolfpack is “firm” but that he’ll still take his allotted official recruiting visits to other schools.