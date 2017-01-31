Search continues for Collier man accused of firing at deputies

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — The hunt has resumed for an East Naples man accused of firing several shots at Collier County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jorge Jimenez is accused of shooting three times at deputies Friday night as they were looking for him after a domestic dispute at his home on 25 Covey Lane. The sheriff’s office is searching the Quail Roost, Treasure Cove and Fiddlers Creek communities in a zone that extends south from Manatee Road and east of Collier Boulevard.

Students are being kept indoors at nearby Manatee Elementary School. No deputies were hurt during the incident on Friday, and deputies recovered the gun Jimenez is accused of using.

Still, anyone who encounters Jimenez should take caution and call 911, the sheriff’s office said. Ground, K-9 and aviation units picked up the search at 9 a.m. Tuesday after it was suspended over the weekend.

Jimenez is described as being 5-foot-11 and slightly heavyset and was last seen wearing black shorts and a camouflage T-shirt.

WINK News showcased continuing coverage of the manhunt Tuesday:

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Jimenez’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Jimenez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous and to become eligible for the reward, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

WINK News reporter Nicole Papageorge went live via Facebook from the search zone:

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino also spoke with neighbors who knew Jimenez:

