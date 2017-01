Pet Pals: Chance

FORT MYERS, Fla. – If you’re looking for a lovable pet with lots of energy, we’ve found your match. Chance is a two-year-old Papillon/Terrier mix. He’s is currently enrolled in the Second Chance Pals program at the Department of Corrections and is learning wonderful house manners.

If you’re interested in adopting Chance, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 239-332-0364 for more information.