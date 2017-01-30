News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
65°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years
Brevard pet hotel employee accused of animal cruelty
Trump administration asks top State Department officials to leave
Lehigh Acres homicide victim identified
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Therese’s baby on board
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Justin Bieber gets hit, bounces back in celeb hockey game
Young Aussie surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave
Run to Home Base Florida
Violins on Valentine’s
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
PGA Merchandise Show draws thousands of industry leaders
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major
Australian Open brings Serena Williams record 23rd major win in final…
New lawsuit against Baylor alleges 52 rapes in 4 years
Call for Action
Is buying appliances from IKEA a good idea?
Busted broker: Retired Naples doctor missed signs hidden in plain sight
Title scammers target Cape Coral home seller for $60k
Super foods or super hype?
Many everyday foods have healing properties
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Dr. Kim discusses banishing “bat wings”
Golf Doctor tip of the week: Understand your swing path
Run to Home Base Florida
PGA Merchandise Show draws thousands of industry leaders
65°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
January 30, 2017 11:10 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast