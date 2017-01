Former FMB firefighter pleads guilty, receives 9 year sentence

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The former Fort Myers Beach Firefighter accused of having sex with a teenage girl pleaded guilty Monday, a 20th Judicial Circuit official said.

28-year-old Stephen Reynaert was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections, with an additional five years of probation, according to officials. He must also register as a sex offender.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

