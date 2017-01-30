FGCU beats North Florida for second time in six days

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Demetris Morant and Brandon Goodwin proved the Atlantic Sun Conference right.

Named the ASUN Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, on Monday afternoon, Morant and Goodwin played starring roles Monday night as Florida Gulf Coast University pulled away in the second half for a 74-59 win over North Florida at Alico Arena.

Morant had 14 points and a game-best 13 rebounds, and his four blocks tied a season high. Goodwin had 29 points, a season high and just a point shy of his career mark.