DisneyQuest to close in July; NBA exhibit coming

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will close the arcade hub DisneyQuest on July 3 to make way for a basketball-themed exhibit, the company announced.

The basketball project, dubbed The NBA Experience at Walt Disney World Resort, will feature hands-on activities, NBA video productions, interactive experiences, a restaurant and a retail store, according to the company. DisneyQuest offers classic arcade games and virtual reality experiences.

The NBA Experience will go in the same location within the Disney Springs resort, which is in the midst of a multiyear revamp.