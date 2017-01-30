Body found near North Naples McDonald’s

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A body found in the grass by the McDonald’s at 11141 U.S. 41 N. has become the subject of a Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The death of the unidentified Hispanic man in his 40s is considered suspicious, the sheriff’s office said. The area where his body was discovered is roped off with crime scene tape, but the McDonald’s will remain open.

A razor is believed to have been used in his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information is immediately available.