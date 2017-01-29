Homicide investigation underway following shooting at East Naples lounge

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Break Time Lounge on 4630 Gulfstream Drive, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. and the suspect was arrested a few hours later. Deputies have classified this incident as a homicide.

Two women were shot. One victim was treated for minor injuries on scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, according to CCSO.

The suspect fled and barricaded himself in a residence along Gulfstream Drive, authorities said. In addition, there was a SWAT presence on scene to negotiate a peaceful exit with the suspect.

Charges are pending a further investigation, deputies said.

WINK News Reporter Jessica Alpern went live via Facebook with the latest details.

No further information was immediately available.