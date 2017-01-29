Palm Beach Blvd. reopens after deadly wreck near Olga

OLGA, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer Sunday night on Palm Beach Boulevard between South Olga Drive and Buckingham Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place around 7 p.m. and temporarily blocked traffic in both directions on Palm Beach, according to the FHP. Eastbound lanes reopened shortly before 9 p.m. and westbound lanes opened at about 10:45 p.m., FHP Master Sgt. Daniel W. Taylor said.

The victim wasn’t wearing a helmet, and the bike didn’t have any lights, FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said.

Fort Myers resident Russell Shane Parker, 46, was driving westbound with his 14-year-old in the Ford F-250 pickup when the cyclist crossed in front of him, according to an FHP report. No one in the truck was hurt and alcohol wasn’t involved.

Another deadly wreck took place on South Olga near the Palm Beach intersection on Dec. 29. Nearby residents complained after that crash about the high volume of collisions in the area.

A few minor crashes took place Sunday near the scene as drivers tried to avoid the wreckage.

This photo shows the emergency crews that responded: