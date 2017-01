Deadly Naples crash creates northbound roadblock

NAPLES, Fla. — At least one person has died in a crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Livingston Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 7:37 a.m. and created a complete northbound roadblock at Livingston Road, north of Vanderbilt Beach Road, according to the FHP.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

