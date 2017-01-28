Search continues for suspect accused of shooting at Collier deputies

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies are still searching for an armed suspect accused of shooting at deputies Friday night, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jorge Jimenez, 19, allegedly fired several shots at deputies after they confronted him for his involvement in a domestic dispute, deputies said.

Deputies recovered the gun Jimenez used. They also searched his home at 25 Covey Lane Saturday morning and found several stolen items from recent burglaries, the sheriff’s office said.

Jimenez was lost spotted near his home in the Quail Roost community Saturday afternoon.

Deputies are asking the residents of Quail Roost, Treasure Cove and Fiddlers Creek to remain indoors while they search for Jimenez.

Anyone who sees Jimenez is asked to call 911.

Reporter: Ellen Thalls

EllenWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews