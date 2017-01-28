Manhunt underway for suspect who fired at Collier deputies

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — A search is underway for an armed suspect who shot at deputies Friday night, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute near Enchanting Shore Community around 8:30 p.m. When deputies confronted the suspect involved, he fired twice at them and fled, deputies said.

None of the deputies were hit and they began to chase him.

Residents who live in Quail Roost, Queen Palm or the Treasure Cove Areas are asked to remain indoors.

No further information was immediately available.