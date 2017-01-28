Ida Baker High School special-needs student bullied on Snapchat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Students at Ida Baker High School coerced a fellow student with special needs to make sexual gestures, then recorded it on Snapchat, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

While students didn’t break any laws, one of them said he regretted his actions and didn’t intend to hurt anyone, deputies said.

“They’re very vulnerable because they’re trusting…they just don’t know that border or that boundary, and they’re trusting to people that give them attention and that’s where a problem could come up,” said Pete D’Alessandro, president of the Lee County Association for Retarded Children.

The principal spoke to the parents of the students involved and they’ll be disciplined accordingly, the school district said.