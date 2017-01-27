Wolfgang Puck to attend Naples Winter Wine Festival

NAPLES, Fla. — Tickets for the Naples Winter Wine Festival are sold out, but anyone can still bid on wines and other items in an online auction that runs through Tuesday.

Proceeds to go the Naples Children and Education Foundation, an organization that benefits underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County.

Click here to take part in the auction. You’ll be prompted to register and enter your credit card information.

For those who have tickets for the festival, an on-site auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Naples on 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler spoke with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who’ll be a part of the festival: