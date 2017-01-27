CareerBuilder study reveals craziest excuses for being late to work

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Late for work? You’re not alone.

A new CareerBuilder survey showed almost one in four employees are late to work at least once a month — a 25 percent increase from 2016.

Here is a list of the most outrageous excuses employers have heard from employees for being late:

I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.

I put petroleum jelly in my eyes.

I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.

I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday.

My pet turtle needed to visit the exotic animal clinic.

The wind blew the deck off my house.

I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.

I was cornered by a moose.

My mother locked me in the closet.

The pizza I ordered was late being delivered, and I had to be home to accept/pay for it.

The sunrise was so beautiful that I had to stop and take it in.

My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.

My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews