CareerBuilder study reveals craziest excuses for being late to work

Published: January 27, 2017 4:54 PM EST
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Late for work? You’re not alone.

A new CareerBuilder survey showed almost one in four employees are late to work at least once a month — a 25 percent increase from 2016.

Here is a list of the most outrageous excuses employers have heard from employees for being late:

  • I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.
  • I put petroleum jelly in my eyes.
  • I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.
  • I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday.
  • My pet turtle needed to visit the exotic animal clinic.
  • The wind blew the deck off my house.
  • I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.
  • I was cornered by a moose.
  • My mother locked me in the closet.
  • The pizza I ordered was late being delivered, and I had to be home to accept/pay for it.
  • The sunrise was so beautiful that I had to stop and take it in.
  • My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.
  • My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.
Writer:Sabrina Lolo
