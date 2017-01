Cape Coral man found guilty of killing elderly father

FORT MYERS. Fla. — A Cape Coral man accused of beating his elderly father to death was found guilty of second degree murder Friday.

Leroy Taylor Jr., 59, was found guilty of killing his 91-year-old veteran father, Leroy Taylor Sr., in 2012.

After killing his father, Taylor doused his body in gasoline and attempted to set him on fire, prosecutors said.

Taylor will be sentenced March 13.